Henderson, West Auckland intersection cordoned, man in custody after ‘threatening comments’
The intersection of Peacock Dr and Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Photo / Google Maps
A man is in custody and a major intersection is closed after an incident in Henderson this afternoon.
Police were called just after midday after a report of a man making threatening comments.
The intersection of Lincoln Rd and Sel Peacock Drive was cordoned off.
A man was now
in custody, police said. People have been advised to avoid the area.