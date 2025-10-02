The intersection of Peacock Dr and Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Photo / Google Maps

Henderson, West Auckland intersection cordoned, man in custody after ‘threatening comments’

The intersection of Peacock Dr and Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Photo / Google Maps

A man is in custody and a major intersection is closed after an incident in Henderson this afternoon.

Police were called just after midday after a report of a man making threatening comments.

The intersection of Lincoln Rd and Sel Peacock Drive was cordoned off.

A man was now in custody, police said. People have been advised to avoid the area.