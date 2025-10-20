Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Former students of Auckland’s Wesley College allege culture of violence, ritual hazings after hostel closures announced

Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Wesley College, in Pukekohe, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

Wesley College, in Pukekohe, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

Former students from an embattled Auckland school facing allegations of bullying and violence say “thuggery” and beatings have been rife at the college since the 1970s and ’80s, with attacks allegedly sanctioned by prefects and staff.

Max*, a then-teenager who boarded at Wesley College in the 1980s, told the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save