Foreign Minister Winston Peters expected to make address in House two years into Israel-Hamas conflict

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the attack on his home and hopes for the Gaza peace process. Video / Herald Now

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is expected to make a ministerial statement in the House this afternoon following New Zealand’s recent declaration it would not yet be recognising Palestine’s statehood.

Peters said recognition was a matter of “when, not if” but the move promoted fierce backlash from opposition parties, including

