A Hazmat fire crew member being decontaminated in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

Fire and ambulance crews have responded to an incident in central Auckland where firefighters were decontaminated as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said crews were alerted to an automated fire alarm at a 15-storey building on Anzac Ave at about 5am.

Shift manager Paul Radden said a second alarm was transmitted to bring in additional resources after smoke was found on the fourth floor.

Ten crews were sent to the property and eight were still on site, Radden said.