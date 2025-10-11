American billionaire Eric Smidt's superyacht Infinity and its support vessel Intrepid arrived in Auckland last month. Photo / Samuel Sherry

A 117m long superyacht has been docked in Auckland for nearly a month, catching the eye of onlookers and sparking interest online.

The Infinity, owned by American billionaire Eric Smidt who is the founder and chief executive of Harbor Freight Tools, has been docked by Silo Park since September 17 after leaving Fiji four days earlier, according to Vessel Finder.

Vessel Finder said its support vessel, the Intrepid, arrived on September 20 and has been parked next to the Infinity since then.

It’s unclear what the 117m superyacht is doing in New Zealand, but it has been catching the eye of onlookers on the waterfront.

When it arrived in New Zealand, a popular superyacht Facebook page shared images of it and described the Infinity as “dwarfing all other vessels currently alongside” it in the Silo Marina, while one user on the page described it as a “monster boat”.