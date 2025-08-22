The project was announced by Warner Bros last year and has an official release date of December 17, 2027.

It’s the first live-action film in the franchise that won’t be directed by Sir Peter Jackson.

Other members of the wider Lord of the Rings franchise will also appear at Armageddon Expo.

The Hobbit actors Evangeline Lilly (Tauriel) and Graham McTavish (Dwalin) are confirmed as guests.

Armageddon Expo started 30 years ago as a sci-fi and trading card event.

It has now expanded to include a lineup of guests from across sci-fi and fantasy franchises. It will be held at Auckland Showgrounds this year from October 24–27.

Geradts said, “When we started in 1995, Armageddon was a small gathering of sci-fi fans. Over the years, it’s grown into something much bigger - a celebration of every corner of pop culture, from comics and anime to film, gaming and cosplay.

“To see it reach this scale, with so many global names under one roof, is immensely satisfying”.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can expect to see some of its biggest names appear too.

John Boyega, who played Finn in the sequel trilogy, and New Zealand-born actor Michelle Ang, who voices the character Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, will also be making appearances over the Labour Weekend.

Other stars to be confirmed for the expo include Rose McGowan from Scream and Charmed, Kathryn Newton from Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and Kaitlyn Dever from HBO’s The Last of Us.

Gaming fans will also be able to see some of the biggest names in the industry at the Auckland Showgrounds.

Nolan North, from the Uncharted series, and Apex Legends voice actors Johnny Young and Mela Lee are part of the wider lineup.

“It’s impossible to overstate how big this is,” Geradts said.

“In 30 years of shows, we’ve hosted some incredible names, but never this many all at once. This lineup is the dream team for Kiwi fans - it’s the sort of event you’ll tell your kids you were there for.”