A bus has caught fire after getting stuck under an overpass at the Constellation Bus Terminal NZ Herald photographs by Dean Purcell

An electric bus has caught on fire after being wedged under a bridge at Constellation Drive on Auckland’s North Shore.

Just after 1pm, police were advised that a bus had collided with the edge of an overpass as it passed under it.

The bus caught fire and there is a significant amount of smoke in the area.

Cordons are being put in place and motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff, police said.

Nearby residents and businesses are also advised to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke from getting inside their homes.