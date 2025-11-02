Three fire crews from Takapuna, Albany, and a volunteer crew from Greenhithe are attending the fire.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said everyone was off the bus.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area around Constellation Busway Station and Sunset Rd due to the bus fire.
Auckland Transport issued a notice at 1.52pm to say the Constellation bus station has been closed due to an emergency incident until further notice.
