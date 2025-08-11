Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Elderly woman who died after being hit by bus in Onehunga, Auckland named

Police have released the name of the elderly woman who died after being struck by a bus on an Auckland street.

Pamela Marion Biggs, 83, of Māngere Bridge, died a day after being hit by a bus on Lower Municipal St in Onehunga on August 4.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time,” Senior Sergeant Wayne Gear said.

Biggs suffered critical injuries in the crash and died in hospital on August 5.