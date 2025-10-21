A southbound lane is blocked on the Southwestern Motorway after a three-vehicle crash. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are being advised to expect delays after a three-car crash on State Highway 20 this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash just after the Walmsley Rd off-ramp.

Earlier, the right southbound lane was blocked before the Walmsley Rd overbridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash has now been cleared from the lanes.

Delays are expected while congestion eases, it said.