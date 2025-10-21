Advertisement
Delays expected after three-vehicle Southwestern Motorway crash

A southbound lane is blocked on the Southwestern Motorway after a three-vehicle crash. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are being advised to expect delays after a three-car crash on State Highway 20 this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash just after the Walmsley Rd off-ramp.

Earlier, the right southbound lane was blocked before the Walmsley Rd overbridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency

