Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

A fire investigator will return to the scene of a major house fire in East Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Murvale Drive in Bucklands Beach at around 2.30am this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said five fire engines, one command unit, and one support vehicle were sent to the scene.

Crews were called to the scene at around 2.30am. Photo / NZ Herald

Photos from the two-storey home show the blaze had gutted the insides, with walls reduced to blackened rubble and smoke continuing to pour out of the smashed windows.