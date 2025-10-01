Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Bucklands Beach house gutted in early-morning fire, probe to continue

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

A fire investigator will return to the scene of a major house fire in East Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Murvale Drive in Bucklands Beach at around 2.30am this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said five fire engines, one command unit, and one support vehicle were sent to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save