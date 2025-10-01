Firefighters can be seen with flashlights and head torches surveying the extensive damage inside.
A Herald photographer at the scene said police had established cordons eithside on the fire, at the intersection with Janome Pl.
A police car was blocking Gills Rd as firefighters worked to extingush the blaze.
The photographer said neighbours watched on as the fire tore through the home, while others provided statements to police.
The spokesperson said some crews remain dampening down hot spots.
Police and St John have been approached for comment.