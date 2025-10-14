Body found floating in Te Atatū Peninsula inlet, West Auckland, police investigating
Police are responding to the discovery of a body floating in the Te Atatū Peninsula inlet in West Auckland this morning.
A member of the public reported seeing a body in the water between 500m to 1km north of the bridge on SH16, near the Te Atatū Peninsula off-ramp, about
7.35am.
Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.
A spokesperson said the tide had since receded.