BREAKING NEWS

Police are responding to the discovery of a body floating in the Te Atatū Peninsula inlet in West Auckland this morning.

A member of the public reported seeing a body in the water between 500m to 1km north of the bridge on SH16, near the Te Atatū Peninsula off-ramp, about 7.35am.

Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

A spokesperson said the tide had since receded.