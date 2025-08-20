“If you see Anne, please call police on 111 and use the reference number 250820/8221.”

Information can also be reported via the police phone number 105, clicking “Update Report” and using the same reference number.

Anne’s son posted on Facebook, saying his mother had gone missing from a care home. He described her as 155cm, with a small build and long brown/blonde ponytail.

Anne has gone missing in Auckland's Mt Albert.

“She has no phone, wallet [or] keys on her person and is able to walk quite quickly – last time she wandered, she covered 2km in about 24 minutes.

“If you are in Mount Albert, Avondale, Sandringham, Point Chevalier, Waterview or nearby suburbs, please keep an eye out and call 111 immediately if you see her.”

He told the Herald his mother could be heading towards Howick to her old home.

“Mum’s a smart, wily person and a humble and proud person, and if she’s found, she’ll say she won’t need any help,” he said.

“But she will. She can’t really say much more than that with her memory issues. Please support her if she is found.

“If someone finds her, please keep her warm, keep her safe and sheltered and phone the police.”

