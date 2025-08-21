“There’s a lot of fun, dogs come in bouncing around, come up to reception for a treat and a cuddle,” Reeve said.

“We’ve never had anything like this before. It was pretty tough on myself and my business partner, trying to wrangle 450 CVs, that’s for sure.”

Earlier this month, unemployment edged up to a near five-year high.

Stats NZ numbers showed the unemployment rate rising to 5.2% in the three months ended June, from 5.1% in the previous quarter.

Reeve said it was impossible to assess every application.

“We just couldn’t. After the first seven to 10 days, we had already been interviewing every day and meeting people, and we eventually got a successful candidate.

“We just ended up having to send an email through Seek to say the job is now closed.

“I really do feel for those people that are [applying] and not getting feedback. My younger son has done that, and so many other applicants. It makes it very tough for people.”

With so many applications, the practice could deal with applicants only on a “first-in, first-served” basis.

“Unfortunately, that was the case. In the past, we’ve looked at every CV carefully and weighed all candidates and just selected a shortlist to interview.

“But this time it was pretty much, after a while, we just had to stop looking at CVs because so many were rolling in.”

A good cover letter, applying early and having relevant industry experience were advantages to applicants, Reeves said.

“We certainly saw lots of people applying that possibly didn’t have anything to do with the field.

“Not that reception is super niche, but certainly we like to favour people that might have worked in the animal industry before just a little bit, so they know what they’re getting into.”

He said he saw “the full spectrum” of applicants, including people from outside Auckland and from overseas.

“It’s challenging. If someone hasn’t got a visa to work in New Zealand, or is not in the country, it’s quite a long process to employ someone.

“So they tend not to be favoured compared to someone who’s local and can work straight away.”

- RNZ