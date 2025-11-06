Ponsonby locals and visitors have been left fuming over Auckland Transport’s new proposals for parking changes in the area.
Three main proposals have been put forward by Auckland Transport (AT), which are introducing paid parking on streets near Ponsonby Rd, extending paid parking into the evenings from Thursday to Saturday,and extending the current resident parking zone to include Kelmarna Ave and Buller St.
AT said the key reason for the changes is to meet high demand for on-street parking during the day and evening.
People have expressed frustration over the plan, with some fearing it could impact business.
However, some were supportive of the proposals and felt change was needed to help those driving in the area.
“I think they’re going to have to do something because getting car parks around here is really, really difficult, so charging would help monitor or regulate it,” one Ponsonby visitor said.
Other proposals from AT for Ponsonby included introducing specific parking spaces for e-scooters and 10-minute pick-up and drop-off spaces for meal delivery drivers.
“Around 20,000 vehicles travel along Ponsonby Rd every day and many drivers are also looking to park on the road, or as close to it as possible, including during the evening,” AT’s group manager of transport network, planning and policy Andrew McGill said.
“There are more than 60 businesses along Ponsonby Rd that are open in the evening too and I’m sure their owners would appreciate more parking spaces for their customers.”
More than 12,000 parking infringements have been issued on Ponsonby Rd so far this year and it is consistently in the top three roads in Auckland for parking infringements, while numbers for adjacent residential streets are starting to rise.
“This tells us timed and paid parking spaces are not being used fairly,” AT’s head of transport, parking and compliance Rick Bidgood said.
“Parking is not only about staying, but also about moving people and goods fairly.
“Let’s be community-wise, respect that others may want to use the space as well.”
Proposed parking changes for Ponsonby
Extend paid parking from 6pm to 9pm on Thursdays to Saturdays in busy streets within the central part of Ponsonby, including parts of Ponsonby Rd, Richmond Rd, Rose Rd, Tole St, O’Neill St, Pember Reeves St, Summer St, Vermont St, Lincoln St, Norfolk St, Douglas St, Brown St, Anglesea St, Mackelvie St, Pollen St and Picton St.
Convert some time-restricted parking to paid parking in high-demand streets, including parts of Richmond Rd, Tole St, O’Neill St, Pember Reeves St, Summer St, Vermont St, Lincoln St, Norfolk St, Douglas St, Brown St, Fitzroy St, Anglesea St and Picton St.
Convert parallel parking to angle parking on Fitzroy St and Brown St, creating extra parking spaces.
Extend the resident parking zone to include Kelmarna Ave and Buller St to prevent commuter parking from limiting access for residents.
Introduce paid parking at the Margaret St off-street carpark because of high demand for parking throughout the day.
New 10-minute pick-up/drop off spaces at key locations along Ponsonby Rd for ride-share vehicles and general use.
New evening general loading zones (6pm-10pm) at Vermont St and Brown St, near their intersections with Ponsonby Rd. These loading zones can also be used by food-delivery vehicles.
Allow general loading (including food delivery) at the two existing loading zones at 252 and 346 Ponsonby Rd from 6pm to 6am. These loading zones would remain for goods vehicles between 6am and 6pm.
Allow general loading (including food delivery) at 57 Mackelvie St at all times.
A new mobility space on Brown St near 146 Ponsonby Rd and improve signage and road markings for existing spaces at 50 and 56 Pollen St and on Vermont St.
New motorcycle parking for 1 Richmond Rd and 39 Brown St.
New bicycle racks at Albany Rd, Wanganui Ave, Ardmore Rd (near Jervois Rd), Vermont St (near Ponsonby Rd) and Brown St (near Fitzroy St).
Dedicated e-scooter parking for rental scooters at intersections along Ponsonby Rd, including Pompallier Terrace, Ponsonby Terrace, Tole St, Summer St, Franklin Rd, Lincoln St, Anglesea St, Richmond Rd, Picton St, Pollen St, Hepburn St, Crummer Rd, College Hill and Douglas St.
More scooter parking for Brown St, Williamson Ave (near Domino’s Pizza) and 33 Ponsonby Rd.
New bus stops on Curran St and Shelly Beach Rd near Tweed St to improve connectivity for people travelling to/from the North Shore, St Marys Bay, Ponsonby, Karangahape Rd and Newmarket.
A clearway near 100 College Hill during peak times (7-9am and 4-6pm) Monday to Friday to improve travel times for buses.