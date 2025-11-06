One person told the Herald the proposals were “a load of nonsense” and claimed the plan would discourage them from visiting the area.

One restaurant owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald they found the decision “frustrating” and “disappointing”.

Reactions from visitors and locals to proposed parking changes around Ponsonby by Auckland Transport has been mixed. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The majority of people park nearby and there’s no dedicated parking spaces outside [the restaurant].”

They felt that if these changes were to come into effect it could impact the number of people who visit the business.

However, some were supportive of the proposals and felt change was needed to help those driving in the area.

“I think they’re going to have to do something because getting car parks around here is really, really difficult, so charging would help monitor or regulate it,” one Ponsonby visitor said.

Other proposals from AT for Ponsonby included introducing specific parking spaces for e-scooters and 10-minute pick-up and drop-off spaces for meal delivery drivers.

“Around 20,000 vehicles travel along Ponsonby Rd every day and many drivers are also looking to park on the road, or as close to it as possible, including during the evening,” AT’s group manager of transport network, planning and policy Andrew McGill said.

“There are more than 60 businesses along Ponsonby Rd that are open in the evening too and I’m sure their owners would appreciate more parking spaces for their customers.”

More than 12,000 parking infringements have been issued on Ponsonby Rd so far this year and it is consistently in the top three roads in Auckland for parking infringements, while numbers for adjacent residential streets are starting to rise.

“This tells us timed and paid parking spaces are not being used fairly,” AT’s head of transport, parking and compliance Rick Bidgood said.

“Parking is not only about staying, but also about moving people and goods fairly.

“Let’s be community-wise, respect that others may want to use the space as well.”

The proposed plans have focused mostly on Ponsonby Rd and the residential streets coming off it. Photo / Auckland Transport

Proposed parking changes for Ponsonby