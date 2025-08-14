Advertisement
Auckland real estate agent David Greig gets into nearly $1m of tax debt while still bankrupt 

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

North Shore real estate agent David Greig has been granted early discharge from bankruptcy despite racking up an additional debt of nearly $1 million to IRD.

An Auckland real estate agent racked up nearly $1 million in debt to Inland Revenue despite already being bankrupt.

David Robert Greig spent 14 years under bankruptcy restrictions and was only released last month after taking legal action.

He told the Herald he didn’t realise he was still bankrupt, mistakenly

