Auckland Central Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said: “Our thoughts remain with Te Anihana’s whānau during this difficult time.
“We acknowledge the pain and frustration they are experiencing, and we continue to work closely with them as our enquiries remain ongoing.”
Police said they are appealing to businesses in the Central Auckland area, asking them to thoroughly check their premises, including storage areas, outbuildings and any spaces not regularly accessed.
“Police have committed significant resources to this investigation; however, have not been able to identify any positive lines of enquiry that have led to Te Anihana’s whereabouts.
“We continue to appeal to the public – if anyone has any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, please come forward.
“We remain committed to finding answers and bringing Te Anihana home.”
Te Anihana Pomana was last seen on CCTV leaving SkyCity at 5.06am on August 21, wearing a white jersey, white sneakers and cream-coloured pants.
Her last confirmed sighting was at 5.16am on Victoria St West outside Seven Poke Asian eatery heading towards Victoria Park.
Before her disappearance, Te Anihana withdrew a large amount of cash from an ATM, but left all her belongings in her hotel room at SkyCity.
Police confirmed to the Herald she was seen talking to a man outside SkyCity before leaving the hotel on August 21, but this interaction has not resulted in any fresh leads.
Police said anyone with information can update police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250822/6281.
“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111″ said Detective Senior Sergeant Friend.