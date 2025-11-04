Te Anihana Pomana has been missing for over 10 weeks. Photo / Police

The sister of a woman missing for over 10 weeks has said she’s “frustrated with lack of search efforts” and “want her home regardless of what that looks like”.

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving the SkyCity hotel in Auckland on August 21 and there have been no leads as to where she has gone.

The 25-year-old’s sister, Ebony Pomana, told the Herald the family are “feeling like we want her home regardless of what that looks like, we just want to take her home”.

The family are also “feeling frustrated with lack of search efforts”, but they are receiving regular updates from police which have ultimately led to nothing so far.

Ebony also said the family are “grateful to everyone that’s made this time easier for our whānau and helped in anyway”.