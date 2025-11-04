Advertisement
Auckland police renew appeal as Te Anihana Pomana missing for over 10 weeks

Te Anihana Pomana has been missing for over 10 weeks. Photo / Police

The sister of a woman missing for over 10 weeks has said she’s “frustrated with lack of search efforts” and “want her home regardless of what that looks like”.

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving the SkyCity hotel in Auckland on August 21 and there have been no leads

