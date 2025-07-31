Advertisement
Auckland Museum asbestos issue impacts tourism, revenue to drop $2.5m

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
Asbestos in a section of Auckland Museum is keeping away a number of tourists. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The discovery of asbestos at Auckland Museum is driving away tourists and causing a $2.5 million fall in income, Auckland councillors heard today.

The tourist hotspot was forced to close from May 10 after asbestos dust was detected in the museum’s original 1929 building and Grand Foyer. More asbestos was

