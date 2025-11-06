The Lamborghini was seen catching fire in a separate video online, but police said this was quickly extinguished by Fire and Emergency and there were no reported injuries.

A 39-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court on November 14 charged with dangerous driving.

In a video supplied to the Herald, traffic can be seen building up around the crash as the wind blows smoke towards surrounding homes.

A signpost was bent on the footpath, and debris from the vehicles was strewn across the road.

A witness described the incident as a “crazy scene”.

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the car had just started to smoke when they drove past.

“The smoke started to get quite big. People were sort of backing away, like we didn’t know if it was going to blow.

“We were definitely feeling quite anxious watching the whole thing. I felt bad for the owner.

“I was just like, of all the cars,” they said.

A Lamborghini burst into flames on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the crash and responded with one fire truck from Remuera.

On the crew’s arrival, no one was trapped in either vehicle.

The spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished shortly afterwards.

