Traffic is expected to be affected across Auckland’s transport network.

Organisers say they expected tens of thousands of people to partake in the ‘March for Humanity’ protest, which will start at Onepoto Domain in Northcote at 9.30am.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT) is urging those travelling to avoid the bridge or delay their journey.

Northbound lanes across the bridge will be reduced from four lanes to three.

“All vehicles, especially freight, are recommended to use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18.

“The southbound closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will cause knock-on effects across Auckland’s transport network and there may be ongoing congestion and delays after the protest has finished.”

Public transport users should expect significant delays and cancellations to bus routes NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923, 97R, and 97B throughout the morning and afternoon. Some buses and routes may be cancelled completely.

Relieving Waitematā district commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police have communicated the “significant safety risks” to protest organisers.

“Large numbers of pedestrians accessing the Harbour Bridge pose significant safety risks to themselves, our police staff, and other motorists.

“Weather may also pose safety risks to pedestrians in that area.

“While police respect the right to protest, we have reiterated safety concerns to organisers as part of ongoing communication.”

Sagar said he expected the protesters to move “safely and efficiently” while they deploy “significant resources” to the area to ensure protesters are kept safe.

He said police would be highly visible tomorrow.

A "Free Gaza" protest held in Britomart, Auckland earlier this year. Photo / Alex Burton

March for Humanity spokesperson Nadia Abu-Shanab said they have had the sign-off from police.

Abu-Shanab did not know when the protest would finish, expected it to take hours.

“We’re expecting to have thousands of people come out to show their support for demanding our Government take action, to end the genocide in Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel.

“And there’s a lot of people who are passionate about that. So it might take many hours to move that diverse and awesome crowd of people through.”

She said there were fears about the strong winds coming through the area tomorrow, but they are working with past organisers of bridge protests to ensure safety.

“We’re wanting to go ahead because we’ve got a really important message to deliver. The time is now to deliver that message. We’re on the eve of Winston Peters travelling to New York to a global leaders summit.”

Earlier, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said heavy congestion and delays were expected in both directions on the bridge, as well as on other state highways and local roads.

They said they would provide “real time updates” on Saturday morning and encouraged motorists to check their social media pages and website.

Saturday’s march follows similar demonstrations in Australia last month, where tens of thousands of protestors marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.

Last year, a hīkoi of thousands crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge on its way to Wellington to protest the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

The Hikoi mo te Tiriti crosses the Auckland Harbour Bridge into Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig

It took two hours for all of the protesters to cross the bridge as they walked on two closed northbound lanes just after morning rush hour.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.