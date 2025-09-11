A full closure to one side of Auckland Harbour Bridge will take place tomorrow as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters are expected to march across.
Traffic heading from Auckland’s North Shore into the city on the Northern Motorway will not be able to cross the bridge. It will be closedfrom Esmonde Rd and and Fanshawe St from 9am. There is no time given when the lanes will be reopened.
Police say they hold concerns over “significant safety risks” to themselves, police staff, and other motorists.
Signs across the motorway this morning alerted motorists to the closure of all southbound traffic heading over the bridge tomorrow.
“All vehicles, especially freight, are recommended to use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18.
“The southbound closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will cause knock-on effects across Auckland’s transport network and there may be ongoing congestion and delays after the protest has finished.”
Public transport users should expect significant delays and cancellations to bus routes NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923, 97R, and 97B throughout the morning and afternoon. Some buses and routes may be cancelled completely.
Relieving Waitematā district commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police have communicated the “significant safety risks” to protest organisers.
“Large numbers of pedestrians accessing the Harbour Bridge pose significant safety risks to themselves, our police staff, and other motorists.
“Weather may also pose safety risks to pedestrians in that area.
“While police respect the right to protest, we have reiterated safety concerns to organisers as part of ongoing communication.”
Sagar said he expected the protesters to move “safely and efficiently” while they deploy “significant resources” to the area to ensure protesters are kept safe.
He said police would be highly visible tomorrow.
March for Humanity spokesperson Nadia Abu-Shanab said they have had the sign-off from police.
Abu-Shanab did not know when the protest would finish, expected it to take hours.
“We’re expecting to have thousands of people come out to show their support for demanding our Government take action, to end the genocide in Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel.
“And there’s a lot of people who are passionate about that. So it might take many hours to move that diverse and awesome crowd of people through.”
She said there were fears about the strong winds coming through the area tomorrow, but they are working with past organisers of bridge protests to ensure safety.
“We’re wanting to go ahead because we’ve got a really important message to deliver. The time is now to deliver that message. We’re on the eve of Winston Peters travelling to New York to a global leaders summit.”
Earlier, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said heavy congestion and delays were expected in both directions on the bridge, as well as on other state highways and local roads.