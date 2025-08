NZTA Waka Kotahi said access from the St Lukes Rd off-ramp onto St Lukes Rd northbound was unavailable.

Auckland crash on St Lukes overbridge leaves one critically injured

One person is critical after a crash on the St Lukes overbridge in Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to the two-car crash about 6.30pm.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were sent. A person was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

