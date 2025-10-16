Advertisement
Auckland

Auckland Council elections: Electoral fraud complaint filed with police, claims vote papers stolen from letterboxes

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Complaints have been made about alleged vote-stealing during the Auckland Council elections. Image / File

The chief electoral officer has filed a complaint of alleged electoral fraud with the police after the Auckland Council elections that ended last Saturday.

The complaint alleges “severe electoral malpractice” in Papatoetoe. The allegations include “nightly vote stealing by a team of young boys”, voters being

