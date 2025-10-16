Complaints have been made about alleged vote-stealing during the Auckland Council elections. Image / File

The chief electoral officer has filed a complaint of alleged electoral fraud with the police after the Auckland Council elections that ended last Saturday.

The complaint alleges “severe electoral malpractice” in Papatoetoe. The allegations include “nightly vote stealing by a team of young boys”, voters being instructed how to vote “inside the polling booths”, and other instances of voters “in places like temples and churches” being told how to vote.

The chief electoral officer, Dale Ofsoske, has confirmed to the Herald that he has received “several complaints about alleged vote stealing from letterboxes in the Papatoetoe area”.

He said he has forwarded one of them to the police and “it is now a police matter”.

The Herald has seen the complaint, and the police have been asked to comment.