Ofsoske also said the complaint will not delay the release of official results, which is scheduled for Saturday.
“The Papatoetoe ... results will not be suspended or delayed,” he said. “If there is a police investigation which may lead to a prosecution, we would be guided by any court decision regarding the results.”
The result in the Papatoetoe subdivision of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe board was unusual. While the total number of votes cast fell in almost every other local board area, it rose in Papatoetoe.
Across the city, the average fall was 6.7%. In the Ōtara subdivision, next door to Papatoetoe and with similar demographics, the vote fell by 1%.
But in the Papatoetoe subdivision, the vote grew by 7.1%.
On the local board, Papatoetoe has four seats and Ōtara three.
The voter growth in Papatoetoe was not reflected uniformly through the result for the subdivision. Candidates who had stood in 2022 and stood again this year received very similar levels of support.
The Papatoetoe subdivision, like many parts of South Auckland, has traditionally been a Labour stronghold. This year, the successful candidates came from a new ticket: the Papatoetoe-Ōtara Action Team.
