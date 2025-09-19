The incident occurred in full public view and, when the man realised he was being watched, his behaviour became “increasingly erratic”.

“He began talking to himself, waving the [hammer] and displaying signs of instability.”

Rodgers and her children were deeply distressed.

“The behaviour was cruel, reckless, and conducted in a public setting”.

A pūkeko. Photo / Thinkstock

After the encounter, a complaint was laid with Auckland Council, and police were notified.

Waitematā Police confirmed they were investigating a report of pūkeko being mistreated yesterday at Shakespear Regional Park, a pest-free wildlife sanctuary.

“Police were advised around 11.40am on Thursday, 18 September, that one person was harming pūkekos. Inquiries are continuing.”

The incident occurred yesterday at Shakespear Regional Park in Army Bay. Photo / 123rf

Scott De Silva, Auckland Council’s manager of regional parks, said the council was aware of the incident and was taking it “very seriously”.

“We are very proud of the work and success of the sanctuary. The park should be a safe place for wildlife, and for visitors wanting to immerse themselves in nature.

“The staff member’s reported actions do not align with our approach to managing wildlife. We want to assure you that we are looking into it and will take the appropriate next steps.”

The council confirmed the staff member would not be working at the regional park while the matter was investigated and would “focus on other park-related work”.

“As this is an employment matter, we will not be commenting any further.”

Shakespear Regional Park is Auckland’s most visited and accessible open sanctuary, integrating conservation, recreation and farming that provides a pest-free habitat for wildlife. An absence of predators has led to increasing numbers of kererū, tūī and pūkeko.

The council said pūkeko were “a beloved native species present in our parks and sanctuaries”.

“Occasionally they interfere with other operations and, if control is deemed necessary, we obtain permits from Fish & Game and use approved methods.”