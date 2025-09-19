A mother says she and her children saw a council worker "striking and injuring" pūkeko in Shakespear Regional Park, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula. Photo / Getty Images
Warning: This story contains details of alleged violence towards wildlife, which may distress some readers.
Police are investigating, and a complaint has been laid with Auckland Council, after a mother and her two young children say they witnessed a park ranger acting “inhumanely” towards pūkeko in an Auckland regionalpark.
Katie Rodgers was in Shakespear Regional Park, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, mid-morning Thursday when she says she saw someone, believed to be a park worker, “aggressively striking and injuring” pūkeko with what appeared to be a large hammer or mallet.
Rodgers’ husband toldthe Herald the individual “appeared to take pleasure in deliberately breaking the birds’ legs, leaving them suffering on the ground rather than dispatching them humanely”.
After the encounter, a complaint was laid with Auckland Council, and police were notified.
Waitematā Police confirmed they were investigating a report of pūkeko being mistreated yesterday at Shakespear Regional Park, a pest-free wildlife sanctuary.
“Police were advised around 11.40am on Thursday, 18 September, that one person was harming pūkekos. Inquiries are continuing.”
Scott De Silva, Auckland Council’s manager of regional parks, said the council was aware of the incident and was taking it “very seriously”.
“We are very proud of the work and success of the sanctuary. The park should be a safe place for wildlife, and for visitors wanting to immerse themselves in nature.
“The staff member’s reported actions do not align with our approach to managing wildlife. We want to assure you that we are looking into it and will take the appropriate next steps.”
The council confirmed the staff member would not be working at the regional park while the matter was investigated and would “focus on other park-related work”.
“As this is an employment matter, we will not be commenting any further.”
Shakespear Regional Park is Auckland’s most visited and accessible open sanctuary, integrating conservation, recreation and farming that provides a pest-free habitat for wildlife. An absence of predators has led to increasing numbers of kererū, tūī and pūkeko.
The council said pūkeko were “a beloved native species present in our parks and sanctuaries”.