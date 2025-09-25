Carcasses were seen stacked in cardboard boxes and a supermarket trolley. Shefco Meats insists the images do not reflect its hygiene standards. Photo / Facebook
The owner of a new Auckland butchery that is under fire for appearing to improperly store its meat during fit-out says it has been misrepresented on social media and is “proud of the standards we uphold”.
Auckland Council told the Herald it hadn’t received any complaints about Shefco Meats afterthe post, but it believed the way the meat was stored violated health and food safety standards.
A food safety officer is now investigating.
A member of the public walking along Dawson Rd yesterday passed the new Flat Bush branch of Shefco Meats on its first day open.
Pictured inside one of the back rooms were several animal carcasses, stored in cardboard boxes and stacked atop a supermarket trolley.