Russiaan Hauraki has been ordered by the District Court at Auckland to pay Angel Rowe, founder of Blanko House of Aesthetics, $150,000 in general damages, $20,000 in punitive damages and about $40,000 in costs after Hauraki made TikTok videos claiming Rowe was scamming people.

“Imagine being a business owner, who preaches that she supports women but scams single mothers out of thousands of dollars” was the caption on one post alongside an image of Rowe.

Another post claimed Rowe “manipulates vulnerable, struggling mothers with smooth words and false promises, drawing them into pyramid schemes for her own personal gain”, while others suggested her business had gang affiliations and was involved in money laundering.

“The Judge recognised the serious level of harm caused by Russiaan Hauraki’s posts,” Rowe said, “following hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and Instagram earlier this year.”