Auckland aesthetician ordered to pay $200k for defamatory TikTok posts

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The District Court at Auckland has ordered Russiaan Hauraki to pay Angel Rowe $150,000 in damages after a defamation case.

An Auckland aesthetician has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to a woman after he was found to have made defamatory social media posts.

Russiaan Hauraki has been ordered by the District Court at Auckland to pay Angel Rowe, founder of Blanko House of Aesthetics, $150,000 in general damages,

