Ardmore fatal: One person dies after single-vehicle crash, cordons in place
Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Emergency services were called to the crash near Ardmore Airport just before sunrise. Photo / File
A person has died after a single-vehicle car crash in Ardmore.
Emergency services were called to the crash, at the intersection of Airfield and Mullins Rds, next to Ardmore Airport, at 5.50am today.
Both roads, around 30 minutes’ drive southeast of central Auckland, are closed while an investigation
takes place and the scene is cleared.
Police initially said one person was critically injured in the crash but shortly after 10am said the person had died.
The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene alongside emergency services, where inquiries into the crash continue.