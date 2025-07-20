Advertisement
Big rise in demand for assisted dying in New Zealand – should we be worried?

The number of assisted deaths has risen steadily in New Zealand but remains in line with Ministry of Health predictions and other comparable countries.

Isaac Davison
Analysis by Isaac Davison
Assisted dying is a growing service in New Zealand, and that has some people worried.

Demand for assisted death, and the number of people going through with a lethal dose, is on the rise.

The latest annual report by the Assisted Dying Registrar, published last week, showed the

