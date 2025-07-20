On the face of it those figures can seem concerning, especially in the context of a stretched health system and difficulties in accessing palliative care in New Zealand.

But they do not tell the whole story.

The assisted dying regime is still relatively young and cases were always predicted to rise gradually each year before stabilising. Therefore, year-on-year increases are to be expected at this stage.

Assisted deaths made up 1.25% of all deaths in New Zealand over the same period. That is in line with Ministry of Health predictions. In countries where assisted dying is more established, assisted deaths typically make up around 2% of all deaths.

In its review of the law last year, the ministry modelled a 25% increase in applications in the year to June 2025, followed by 11-13% increases in subsequent years.

If the rate of applications continued rising at 20% for multiple years, that could be a cause for concern.

Another talking point from the registrar’s report is the shrinking number of doctors who are willing to be involved in assisted dying.

The list of doctors on the Support and Consultation for End of Life Choice Group (SCENZ) fell from 148 to 126 in the last year.

It is important to note this is not a comprehensive total of doctors who can perform assisted dying in New Zealand. Any doctor can participate in assisted dying if the patient is already under their care. However, if a doctor is providing these services to a patient outside their practice, they need to be on the list.

The fall in the number of SCENZ doctors raises some concern around access to assisted dying. The Herald has previously spoken to doctors who drive or fly across the country to assess patients because of the lack of willing doctors in some regions.

It also raises equity issues. The latest figures show Māori and Pasifika patients are much less likely to have an assisted death. While that might come down to cultural or other differences in relation to assisted dying, officials will want to make sure the service is available to all people who want it, no matter their income or location.

The registrar’s report will also give more fuel to opponents of one of the most controversial aspects of the law: a rule requiring that a patient must have only six months to live to be eligible for assisted dying.

Of the patients deemed ineligible in the last year, 85% were disqualified because of this rule (though they may have also failed other criteria). That is even higher than in previous years.

Act Party MP Todd Stephenson has drafted a law change to scrap the rule, but it is at the mercy of the private member’s bill ballot.

One final thought: another way of looking at the latest data is that the health system is increasingly meeting demand for a wanted service that was supported in a public referendum. New Zealanders overwhelmingly backed “death with dignity” or “whakaahuru” (to die in a warm and comforting manner).

The ministry review last year found that despite the law change, assisted dying was still not a normalised, recognised part of the health system. A rise in applications suggests assisted dying might – slowly – be becoming more mainstream.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics and social issues. He has covered assisted dying issues since the End of Life Choice Act was first drafted.

