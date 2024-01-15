Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Zoo has welcomed its newest member with the birth of a giraffe calf last week.

The yet-to-be-named female calf, which arrived on Saturday evening, stands 1.8m (six feet) tall and weighs about 60kg.

It took just two hours after mum Kiraka’s waters broke to deliver her fifth offspring.

Kiraka the giraffe with her newborn female calf at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

“It was a very smooth labour and a textbook delivery by Kiraka, that the team and I had the privilege of viewing from our camera monitoring system before going into the giraffe house to continue monitoring them,” said Auckland Zoo ungulates team leader Tommy Karlsson.

During the 15-month pregnancy Kiraka put on an extra 100kg.

“Having had four other offspring, Kiraka is an experienced mother, and just as she is demonstrating with this latest calf, she’s always extremely attentive and protective. She also has this wonderfully calm nature that has a very positive, relaxing influence on her offspring,” Karlsson said.

The Zoo’s veterinary team were able to carry out a health check on the newborn yesterday and confirm the sex, as well as check on Kiraka’s health.

Kiraka and her calf are primarily staying inside the giraffe house, but Kiraka could choose to bring her calf into the adjoining outdoor yard for short periods during the day, so Auckland Zoo patrons may catch a glimpse of her.

“The rest of the herd, including this newborn calf’s dad, Billy, 5, will be out in the Africa Safari Track habitat with the zebra and ostrich. However, there might also be times in the day when they venture inside to check on how Kiraka and her calf are doing.

“Billy, female Rukiya, 22, female Kabili, 7, and Kiraka and Billy’s son Jabali (born August 2022) were all in the adjoining stall when Kiraka was giving birth and were all very curious, especially Billy. It’s therefore natural that they are wanting to check on and connect with Kiraka and her calf,” Karlsson said.

Head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson earlier said Kiraka might be off-show while she gives birth and for the first few days with her calf.

“But we anticipate that she’s a good mum and she’ll be back on-show pretty quickly ... we hope with her calf, and integrating that calf into the herd.”

Kiraka’s latest calf follows a breeding recommendation as part of the Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA) Australasian regional breeding and advocacy programme for giraffe – an African species that has lost over 90 per cent of its habitat and declined in population by nearly 30 per cent since the 1980s.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.