The cost of feeding the 2800 animals at Auckland Zoo has skyrocketed in the past few years. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Auckland Zoo has been forced to increase the cost of some tickets as the cost of living bites those in the animal world.

The food bill to feed the 2800 animals at Auckland Zoo has gone up 22 per cent year on year and utility costs have also skyrocketed.

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said new ticketing options had more flexibility to help meet rising costs and would reduce the zoo’s reliance on ratepayer funding.

“We haven’t increased prices since 2018 but since then everyone is feeling the pinch and the costs for running the zoo have soared.

“It’s something we didn’t want to do but we believe we will retain the accessibility and bridge the gap in funding to do the conservation, education, and research projects we need to do.”

The biggest change is for New Zealanders living outside of Auckland who will now pay the same price as international visitors with ticket prices jumping from the current $24 to $35/adult and $20/child during peak days of weekends, school, and public holidays.

They will pay a reduced price of $29 for an adult and $16.50 for a child off-peak day.

The changes are good news for Aucklanders who can still visit the Zoo at the same price introduced in 2018 when work on the South East Asia Jungle Track began.

That’s the current price of $24 for an adult ticket and $13 for a child during peak periods - but they will have to book tickets by midnight the day before.

Aucklanders who purchase tickets on the day of their visit will now pay $29/adult and $16.50/child on peak days, and $24/adult and $14 child for off-peak days.

Aucklanders who book in advance and also choose off-peak will pay the lower price of $19 for an adult, and $11 for a child (4-14 years).

Children under 4 remain free and there are no changes to annual pass membership fees or school visits.

The price changes mean valuable educational programmes at Auckland Zoo will continue. Here Auckland Zoo’s Ben Goodwin shows children a wētāpunga. Photo / Darren Markin

The zoo will continue its community ticket programme, which – in partnership with local community groups - offers free entry for people and groups not in a position to access normal or subsidised zoo tickets.

The August 1 price change follows four years of reduced ticket pricing in place as the zoo was building a multi-award winning South East Asia Jungle Track. By far its biggest development.

Buley said a lot of consideration was put into how the zoo could meet its obligation as part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) - a council-controlled organisation. The zoo had to help TAU reach its target saving of $34.5m for the 2023/24 financial year.

“This unfortunately means we can no longer subsidise entry fees for New Zealanders visiting from outside of Auckland or our international visitors,” Buley said.

The only option to save money was “stopping conservation programmes, stopping education and ultimately looking at how we care for the animals,” Buley said.

“That wasn’t an option.”

Even with the increased price for non-Aucklanders, Buley said the zoo offered great value for money.

“In terms of what we are doing and what we offer it is still incredibly good value especially if you compare us to other wildlife attractions in New Zealand and around the world.

“Off-peak is even cheaper and I’m really happy for that because it gives people a chance to visit if cost is an issue.”

Zoo director Kevin Buley said the zoo provided an amazing experience in urbanised Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Buley said Auckland Zoo was recognised as one of the world’s leading modern zoos and was a winner of national and international awards for its animal habitats, visitor experiences and conservation mahi. It is of the most affordable accredited zoo experiences in Australasia he said.

“As a not-for-profit, all of the revenue we make from ticket sales goes back directly into supporting the running of the zoo – from caring for the animals to the many and varied conservation projects that we’re part of.

This includes “vital breed-for-release programmes for endangered endemic wildlife, conservation education programmes, and other activities that enable us to deliver on our mission to bring people together to build a future for wildlife”.

He described the zoo as an amazing place to escape and reconnect with wildlife in an “increasingly urbanised Auckland”.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years of experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.