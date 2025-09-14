Advertisement
Auckland Women’s Centre is 50, do we dare celebrate amid attacks on rights? – Janet McAllister

Opinion by
Janet McAllister
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Janet McAllister argues that the Government's policies will lead to further violence against women. She is calling for people to support the Auckland Women's Centre as it turns 50. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

THE FACTS

  • Dr Elana Curtis criticises actions by the Government to block health and pay equity, impacting low-paid women significantly.
  • Erica Stanford’s Ministry of Education removed key guidelines on relationships education, erasing te ao Māori and trans identities.
  • Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour cut frontline support for victim-survivors and disbanded Te Pūkotahitanga, reducing confidence in violence prevention.

“Every day I’m like ... ‘Shame on your undies, why are you doing that?’ You can’t just say ‘we don’t care about equity’. That means you don’t care about humanity.”

Boom. That mic-drop quip was from public health physician Dr Elana Curtis at a recent community kōrero organised

