So nurses and teachers are striking – and we’re all invited to a Woman’s Day of Action on Saturday, September 20, the day after Suffrage Day (see you there!).

Meanwhile, lower-profile attacks by the Government on women are also causing damage – some fuelled purely by bigotry, not budgets.

While accused rapist influencer Andrew Tate and his ilk are normalising youth misogyny, Erica Stanford’s Ministry of Education has removed perhaps the key tool of primary violence prevention from circulation – the country’s gold-standard 2020 guidelines for relationships and sexuality education.

This has left schools without guidance to teach and normalise respect, consent, self-esteem and healthy relationships.

Replacement guidance is in the works but it erases all mention of te ao Māori (sound familiar from Stanford?). Plus – aping cynical right-wing politics globally – it removes all mention of trans people and diverse gender identities. Such tacit intolerance is acutely dangerous for the targeted communities and is also terrible for cis women: I don’t want gits judging whether I’m “feminine” enough to use the public loos.

So the proposed abusive, disrespectful changes are the opposite of evidence-based violence prevention. Discrimination – against Māori, against trans and non-binary people – in relationships education will lead to further violence against women. Shame on your undies.

Elsewhere, the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Prevention, Karen Chhour, is cutting frontline support for victim-survivors (the North Shore Women’s Centre is to close in November – a huge blow). Chhour also recently disbanded Te Pūkotahitanga, the Government’s key Māori leadership group on violence prevention.

Tangata whenua responded to this extreme, destructive move by taking back the gifted name of “Te Puna Aonui” from the Government’s violence prevention unit, while multiple sector organisations (including the Auckland Women’s Centre) declared reduced confidence in the Crown’s commitment to violence prevention.

If you care about our country, whatever your gender or ethnicity, it is rational to feel chronically in shock – numb or reeling – right now. Many of the Government’s destabilising attacks are without precedent; they target the nation’s near-consensus about how the world works and should work.

Research shows the vast majority of New Zealanders want people – whatever their gender – to be able to live and let live in a just, supportive, polite and non-violent society based on te Tiriti o Waitangi (which generously permits non-Māori to live here) – the proverbial “level playing field”.

As tempting as it is to crawl under a rock, that’s too lonely. Instead, try encouraging others (a quick note of admiration to a tall poppy can boost their stem strength). Put your money where the loudmouths are: it’s getting tougher out there, but crowd-funding means independence – or even survival.

The Auckland Women’s Centre is turning 50 this year. Fifty years of friendly feminists offering community, creative classes and crisis support. But dare we celebrate, amid sustained attacks on women?

Absolutely. To quote another of the centre’s kōrero guests, professor Tracey McIntosh, we “have to have emotional states of hope, we have to have joy, we have to work in our collectives and be well” – even when it feels inappropriate. Hope and community turn worry into action.

The centre is delighted to have survived disco, Rogernomics and grunge to reach menopause.

We’re pleased to have helped smash several waves of feminism into the patriarchy for half a century, by standing up for women’s rights to healthcare, abortion, safety, family support and to love who we choose.

Currently, we’re spearheading a successful push to make stalking a crime – hopefully supported by public information campaigns, specialist victim advocates and robust police training.

So you’re all invited – whatever your gender – to the centre’s birthday kōrero on 50 years of women’s rights, chaired by Stacey Morrison and starring mana wāhine scholar Dr Naomi Simmonds, Polynesian Panther scholar Melani Anae and Dame Judy McGregor – the country’s first Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner and pay equity’s undercover aged-care agent.

Come along! And get inspired so we can all continue to shame the undies of the patriarchy – until they do their laundry.

Auckland Women’s Centre presents 50 Years of Feminism, Womanism and Mana Wahine 7pm Wednesday 17 September, at Western Springs Garden Community Hall, tickets from awc.org.nz/50years-korero

