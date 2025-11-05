“I fought back and grabbed my wig back. When I told them to go away, they were throwing gang signs at me and they were about to attack me again.”

She said the main attacker ran away after she entered Britomart Station.

Emille Katherine was assaulted by what she described as “school-aged” girls outside Britomart.

“I had to look for security myself. They gave me water and helped me contact police. But they didn’t arrive because it was so late at night.”

Katherine told the Herald the whole experience happened very suddenly. She didn’t expect to be attacked at night.

“Outside Britomart where so many people are. I expected there to be security around,” she said.

“The fact that after it happened, nobody reached out to help. I felt really disappointed and alone.”

Emille Katherine had her wig ripped off during the assault outside Britomart.

Multiple people have reached out to Katherine after she posted photos and details of her attack on Instagram.

Inspector Grae Anderson, Auckland Central area commander, told the Herald police are investigating an assault on Saturday night.

“The incident occurred at around 10.15pm, near the Waitematā Train Station. Police were contacted around 10.30pm, after the other group had left the area.”

Last weekend’s incident is another in a series of assaults in Auckland’s CBD.

A 13-year-old girl was blindsided in a brutal and unprovoked attack in Britomart McDonald’s while ordering food in October.

Her mother said CCTV footage showed her being tossed around like a ”ragdoll” in a scene that left her friends shaken.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was punched in the head and threatened with being stabbed outside the Britomart McDonald’s if he didn’t hand over his $250 Nike shoes.

