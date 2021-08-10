Auckland woman's fears after home targeted in early morning brick attack

Police were quickly on the scene after the rude awakening. Photo / Supplied

A West Auckland woman has been left shaken after her home was targeted in the early hours of the morning by offenders who threw a brick through her window.

Niketa Bhaiya told the Herald that she was in a deep sleep when she heard a knocking at the door of her New Lynn home around 3.15am on Wednesday.

"After that there was a loud bang and the sound of the glass shattering woke us up," she told the Herald.

She said that she and her flatmate immediately ran towards the kitchen, screaming at the top of their lungs to scare the offenders away.

They discovered their kitchen window smashed and a brick lying inside.

They immediately called police who arrived in minutes, their sirens spooking the offenders who left when they heard them approach.

Bhaiya told the Herald that police also found a damaged car down the road which may be connected.

She said that she had always felt her New Lynn neighbourhood was safe, but that had all changed.

"I used to walk outside the house late at night as well when the weather was good but from now on I'll be so scared," she said.

Bhaiya believes that the offenders planned on breaking in, despite the police telling her it didn't appear to be a "professional" attempt - and had no idea why else her window would have been smashed.

Police confirmed to the Herald that they attended the incident but had not provided further detail by time of publication.