Auckland woman prosecuted after doves found plucked, decorated with coloured pens

Benjamin Plummer
  • An Auckland woman has been disqualified from keeping animals after severe neglect of birds was discovered.
  • SPCA found multiple injured birds and a deceased dove during a search warrant last year.
  • The woman pleaded guilty and received a five-year disqualification and was ordered to pay $2903.

An Auckland woman has been disqualified from keeping animals after birds in her care were found severely injured, plucked and decorated with coloured pens.

The SPCA has prosecuted the woman for failing to provide for the animals, leading to infections, scabs, trauma and painful wounds.

An investigation was launched in May 2023 after the SPCA was notified a puppy and pigeons were being kept in a cage together inside the woman’s residence.

“The member of the public was concerned that the pigeons were being crushed by the puppy, were injured, and bleeding,” a statement from SPCA said.

SPCA inspectors executed a search warrant of the property and found one puppy, two kittens, 10 doves, one pigeon and a deceased dove.

“The puppy was in a small cage typically used for rodents, the kittens were free roaming, and the birds were kept in three cages.

SPCA said all birds, except two, had feather loss and coloured markings on their feathers. Photo / SPCA
“The cages containing the birds were dirty with old food and faeces, and only one of the three cages had water. All the birds, except two, had feather loss and coloured markings on their feathers.”

The woman told SPCA she had been looking after the animals for a week for her friend, for whom she was unable to provide contact details.

She said she gently plucked the feathers out of the doves to get out the live bugs that suck blood and that she had used a normal coloured pen to colour the doves because it was “beautiful”.

“She said the deceased dove was lying down and not moving much. She had placed it in a box to rest as it had no strength and couldn’t eat,” SPCA said.

All animals, including the deceased dove, were recovered by SPCA for veterinary examination – which revealed the birds were in very poor condition and showed symptoms of inadequate food.

The woman said she had used a normal coloured pen to colour the doves because it was “beautiful”. Photo / SPCA
The veterinarian assessment found some birds were in severe pain, which appeared to be long-term.

One image taken by the SPCA, which the Herald has decided not to publish as it is too graphic, appears to show the exposed back of a dove.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood said he was grateful to the member of the public who alerted SPCA to the situation.

“His concerns were legitimate and his actions helped deliver better outcomes for everyone involved.

“Not everyone is set up to have companion animals and able to provide for their welfare needs. If anyone is struggling with their situation and needs help to manage the care of animals, SPCA encourages you to ask for help,” Westwood said.

The woman pleaded guilty and a disqualification order was imposed in sentencing, prohibiting her from keeping animals for five years.

She was also ordered to pay a reparation of $2903.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

