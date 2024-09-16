She said she gently plucked the feathers out of the doves to get out the live bugs that suck blood and that she had used a normal coloured pen to colour the doves because it was “beautiful”.
“She said the deceased dove was lying down and not moving much. She had placed it in a box to rest as it had no strength and couldn’t eat,” SPCA said.
All animals, including the deceased dove, were recovered by SPCA for veterinary examination – which revealed the birds were in very poor condition and showed symptoms of inadequate food.
The veterinarian assessment found some birds were in severe pain, which appeared to be long-term.
One image taken by the SPCA, which the Herald has decided not to publish as it is too graphic, appears to show the exposed back of a dove.
SPCA CEO Todd Westwood said he was grateful to the member of the public who alerted SPCA to the situation.
“His concerns were legitimate and his actions helped deliver better outcomes for everyone involved.
“Not everyone is set up to have companion animals and able to provide for their welfare needs. If anyone is struggling with their situation and needs help to manage the care of animals, SPCA encourages you to ask for help,” Westwood said.
The woman pleaded guilty and a disqualification order was imposed in sentencing, prohibiting her from keeping animals for five years.
She was also ordered to pay a reparation of $2903.