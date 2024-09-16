SPCA inspectors executed a search warrant of the property and found one puppy, two kittens, 10 doves, one pigeon and a deceased dove.

“The puppy was in a small cage typically used for rodents, the kittens were free roaming, and the birds were kept in three cages.

SPCA said all birds, except two, had feather loss and coloured markings on their feathers. Photo / SPCA

“The cages containing the birds were dirty with old food and faeces, and only one of the three cages had water. All the birds, except two, had feather loss and coloured markings on their feathers.”

The woman told SPCA she had been looking after the animals for a week for her friend, for whom she was unable to provide contact details.

She said she gently plucked the feathers out of the doves to get out the live bugs that suck blood and that she had used a normal coloured pen to colour the doves because it was “beautiful”.

“She said the deceased dove was lying down and not moving much. She had placed it in a box to rest as it had no strength and couldn’t eat,” SPCA said.

All animals, including the deceased dove, were recovered by SPCA for veterinary examination – which revealed the birds were in very poor condition and showed symptoms of inadequate food.

The woman said she had used a normal coloured pen to colour the doves because it was “beautiful”. Photo / SPCA

The veterinarian assessment found some birds were in severe pain, which appeared to be long-term.

One image taken by the SPCA, which the Herald has decided not to publish as it is too graphic, appears to show the exposed back of a dove.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood said he was grateful to the member of the public who alerted SPCA to the situation.

“His concerns were legitimate and his actions helped deliver better outcomes for everyone involved.

“Not everyone is set up to have companion animals and able to provide for their welfare needs. If anyone is struggling with their situation and needs help to manage the care of animals, SPCA encourages you to ask for help,” Westwood said.

The woman pleaded guilty and a disqualification order was imposed in sentencing, prohibiting her from keeping animals for five years.

She was also ordered to pay a reparation of $2903.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.