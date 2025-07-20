Advertisement
Auckland woman learns ex charged with domestic violence is on dating app

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

AUT senior lecturer Paulette Benton-Greig describes typical bail conditions, repeat family violence abusers and dating apps.

Warning: This article discusses domestic violence

An Auckland woman whose former partner has been charged with perpetrating serious domestic violence against her says she feels horrified and “physically ill” after learning he has a profile on a dating app.

“It was a month after I had been assaulted and injured,”

