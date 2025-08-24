Auckland woman, Ingrid Nason, missing for 10 days found safe
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
Ingrid Nason, 33, was reported missing from the Three Kings area.
An Auckland woman who was missing for 10 days has been found “safe and well.”
Ingrid Nason, 33, was last seen in the Three Kings area on August 15.
“Police can advise the 33-year-old woman reported missing from the Three Kings area has been located safe and well,” a
police spokesperson said this morning.
“We would like to thank those who provided information to police, which assisted in locating her.