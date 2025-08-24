Ingrid Nason, 33, was reported missing from the Three Kings area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ingrid Nason, 33, was reported missing from the Three Kings area.

An Auckland woman who was missing for 10 days has been found “safe and well.”

Ingrid Nason, 33, was last seen in the Three Kings area on August 15.

“Police can advise the 33-year-old woman reported missing from the Three Kings area has been located safe and well,” a police spokesperson said this morning.

“We would like to thank those who provided information to police, which assisted in locating her.