Auckland woman, Ingrid Nason, missing for 10 days found safe

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Ingrid Nason, 33, was reported missing from the Three Kings area.

An Auckland woman who was missing for 10 days has been found “safe and well.”

Ingrid Nason, 33, was last seen in the Three Kings area on August 15.

“Police can advise the 33-year-old woman reported missing from the Three Kings area has been located safe and well,” a

