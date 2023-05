Honey Ihaka has been missing since April 30.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Auckland woman Honey Ihaka who has been missing for a week.

Ihaka was last seen at about 11am on April 30 at a commercial premise on Lambie Dr, Manukau.

Police and Ihaka’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ihaka or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 230503/4191.