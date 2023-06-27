Auckland woman charged with impersonating detective

The 43-year-old woman allegedly sent a text message to a person claiming she was an Auckland detective. Photo / File

The 43-year-old woman allegedly sent a text message to a person claiming she was an Auckland detective. Photo / File

An Auckland woman has been accused of impersonating a detective.

The 43-year-old woman allegedly sent a text message to a person claiming she was an Auckland detective, court documents viewed by the Herald state.

The alleged offence occurred in January, court papers read.

The accused is charged under the Policing Act and faces a maximum sentence of four months’ imprisonment or a fine of $15,000.

Acting Inspector Geoff Baber, the acting area prevention manager for Auckland City West said an investigation has been underway since a complaint was made with police earlier in the year.

“This sort of matter is taken seriously and as such a person has been put before the Court,” Baber said. “While the matter is before the Court, we are limited in comments around the specifics of this alleged offending.”

The woman was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.