Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Weiti Bay housing project’s failure leaves property owner with $20m debt

Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

A failed housing project at coastal Weiti Bay, south of Whangaparāoa, became the background for an epic legal showdown. Photo / Jason Dorday

A failed housing project at coastal Weiti Bay, south of Whangaparāoa, became the background for an epic legal showdown. Photo / Jason Dorday

  • A foreign landowner claims he lost millions in a collapsed north Auckland housing project, alleging a development partner and financial lenders engaged in a conspiracy to rip him off.
  • However, Justice Andrew Becroft ruled against the landowner, saying his own actions were the cause of its losses.
  • Philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik lent the project money that had been earmarked to help build the Wellington Children’s Hospital.

A foreign landowner has lost land and been saddled with $20 million in debt after failing to win High Court compensation for a collapsed north Auckland housing project.

A toxic court battle revealed allegations of “malevolent” hatred, “sham” business dealings and a story of ruthless, “high-stakes” brinksmanship.

It stemmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save