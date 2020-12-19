Auckland weather: Wind uncertain in Waitematā Harbour for day 4

The winds may again be lacking for today's fourth day of racing in the America's Cup Christmas regatta, but the sun should be out for spectators along Auckland's waterfront.
Yesterday's sailing had to have its course changed in Waitematā Harbour due to weak wind and MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said Sunday looks similar.
"For Auckland, it's looking like quite a nice day again, similar sort of scenario with the winds, light sea breezy type conditions," Pyselman said yesterday.
The City of Sails is forecast for mainly fine conditions today with a high of 24C but there is the chance of a slight shower in the afternoon.
"On the whole it's looking pretty good. There's a few bits of cloud and maybe a light shower in the afternoon but yeah it's looking pretty good," Pyselman said.
In the week leading up to Christmas, a low pressure system will create some rain on Wednesday and Thursday across much the North Island.
But Pyselman was hopeful the weather would recover for a clear Christmas Day in Auckland. The city is forecast for a high of 22C and a bit of cloud at this stage on Friday.
"It is looking like we might get a little bit of weather in the form of a low from the Tasman Sea from mid to late in the week. But hopefully by Christmas day it's sort of moved away to the east again," Pyselman said
"It's clutching at straws a bit but it is looking like it's going to improve for Christmas Day. It might be OK-ish on the 25th for Auckland."
Wellington will have a high of 20C today, partly cloudy and strong winds. Christmas Day in the capital at this stage should be fine with a high of 19C.
Tauranga will have a high of 24C with cloud cover today. Christmas day it is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 26C.
Hamilton will be fine with a high of 25C today. On Christmas day, the Waikato city is forecast to be partly cloudy and a high of 24C.