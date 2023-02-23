Hastings resident Carrie Fromant-Rose was overwhelmed by the number of strangers who came to help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Aucklanders are being warned the worst of more wild weather will hit this afternoon and into the night as the region sits under a severe thunderstorm threat.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told the Herald western and northern parts of Auckland will be hit this afternoon and into the night, and central Auckland will also get a lashing in the evening.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula, from 9am to 10pm today as localised storms could produce downpours of 25 to 40mm/h.

A heavy rain watch is also in place until 1am on Saturday.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain,” MetService reports.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/bubcu3LvzY pic.twitter.com/BlOUZb44G8 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 23, 2023

The agency said there may be land instability and there is a risk of new slips.

“Stay away from existing landslide areas. Stay away from any cliffs, particularly coastal cliffs and around waterways. If you live in an area that is at risk of landslips and flooding, have a plan in place and put together a grab bag,” the agency Tweeted.

He said the rain band is then moving south and by the time Aucklanders wake up tomorrow it should be gone.

However, Hawke’s Bay is set to experience the brunt of the severe weather and there are currently heavy rain warnings in place for the region.

A cyclist rides through floodwater in Greenlane this month. Photo / Dean Purcell

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said they had received advice from GNS Science that we can expect new landslips and for existing landslips to happen again.

”They could push out into further spaces. So they’re saying to anyone near landslips to take care.”

The best advice, she said, was to move to a safer place.

Rain warnings would carry through until at least tomorrow morning.

People should also note that streams and rivers in cyclone-affected regions may have changed course and will therefore move differently, Murray said.

”If you need to get out of there - it’s wise to do so,” she told TVNZ’s Breakfast show. Locals are urged to keep a close eye on regular weather updates and advice from authorities.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz told the Herald this morning she was worried about the weather causing more flooding and slips on an already fragile roading network.

”We don’t need this.”

Stoltz said the teams were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions across the region.

”Tokomaru Bay was evacuated safely yesterday. No issues have been reported overnight regarding the debris dam.

”We are asking residents to be prepared. Let us know about flooding or any other issues the council needs to be aware of.

”There are no further evacuations planned. We are just waiting for this weather to pass.”

State Highway 5 Eskdale rail tracks after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Yesterday it was announced a swathe of Auckland’s West Coast beaches are shut to the public this weekend, with roads to popular seaside destinations compromised amid warnings that heavy rain could re-activate slips.

Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga-Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipu had been compromised by Cyclone Gabrielle, said Auckland Transport chief engineer Murray Burt.

He asked the general public to stay away from these areas and limit any additional pressure on the communities by trying to visit them at this time. Burt said at the request of Piha community Piha Rd would be closed this weekend to everyone except residents and emergency services, from midday on Friday.

“A cordon will be set up. Repairs have started on Bethells Rd, we ask non-residents to stay away while the repairs are underway so we can minimise as much traffic on the road as possible.

“From today the main works at Bethells Beach have begun, which means only pedestrian access for residents will be permitted. This will be in place for seven days while we work to reopen full access to Bethells Beach Rd.”



