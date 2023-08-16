The explosion in Halsey St, Auckland, last August has been deemed a "prank gone wrong". Photo / Michael Craig

An explosion at an Auckland waterfront site a year ago was a “workplace prank gone wrong”, a WorkSafe investigation has found.

In August last year, a barbecue gas bottle was mistakenly left running overnight in a shipping container on a Wynyard Quarter construction site.

The next morning, when workers from subcontractor Vuksich and Borich opened the container to start work for the day, they could smell gas.

One of the workers joked about igniting his lighter. When he did, the gas caught fire and exploded.

All five workers, including the man with the lighter, were badly burned in the blast, on August 26, 2022.

The man “deeply regrets his actions” and participated in restorative justice with the other victims, WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul Budd said.

“Our message is not about banning barbecues or restricting workplace socialising, but about keeping health and safety in mind whether you’re on the clock or taking a break together.”

Emergency services responding to the gas bottle explosion in Halsey St, Auckland, last August. Photo / Michael Craig

Budd said WorkSafe would not carry out further enforcement, because prosecuting the individual or organisation was not in the public interest.

“WorkSafe took enforcement measures in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, after identifying issues related to gas bottle storage and worker training, which Vuksich and Borich complied with. To further strengthen its safety management system, the company has since introduced a barbecue permit procedure and prohibits storage of gas cylinders or gas bottles inside shipping containers,” he said.

WorkSafe’s Energy Safety team says the incident is a reminder of the risks that exist with gas and the consequences that can follow.

Five people were badly burnt in the explosion at a worksite in the Wynyard Quarter. Photo / Michael Craig

“If you smell gas anywhere, take it seriously,” said Energy Safety technical officer Paul Stannard.

“In some of the most significant gas-related events that have come to the attention of Energy Safety in the last few years, people have smelled gas but may not have recognised it as a warning sign.”