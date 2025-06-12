It is understood there were factions within the university who had discussed formal action against Freshwater over her leadership.

One of these groups was considering a no-confidence motion against her. This never went ahead, partly because of concerns about its chances of success - even if the group won the support of the university’s senate, the governing University Council could still keep her in the top job.

‘Deep concern’

Freshwater, a British academic who previously headed the University of Western Australia, arrived in Auckland in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit. She was the first woman to lead the University of Auckland, which is one of New Zealand’s biggest employers.

Academics said she came into the role in very difficult conditions as pandemic restrictions upturned tertiary education.

There was early unease among some staff about her apparent focus on consolidation, as she spoke often about the “size, shape, and composition” of the university. During her tenure, there was a series of mergers or attempted mergers that angered staff and the student body.

Last week, a proposed merger between the law and business faculties was dropped after staunch opposition. Freshwater was closely associated with the proposal.

While the rationale for the joint faculty was strategic rather than financial, it was proposed at a time when the Government was reviewing tertiary education funding.

Freshwater faced a similar backlash last year when the senate - the body that advises the University Council on academic matters - voted to pause a makeover of the university’s curriculum amid concerns around widespread course cuts.

Also last year, a new freedom of expression policy, which had taken four years to develop, was voted down by the senate.

“There’s been deep concern, I think, across the academic body that she’s circumvented decision-making processes … and pursued initiatives without having either a clear academic or business case for them,” another senior academic said.

Java Grant, a PhD student and spokesman for the We Are the University advocacy group, said his organisation strongly disagreed with Freshwater’s consolidation efforts. Students were particularly surprised when a controversial consolidation of student hubs several years ago was described by Freshwater as a success.

Students were more appreciative of her leadership in other areas, he said, in particular her defence of Mātauranga Māori and equity and inclusion on campus.

Last week, the university was ordered by an Employment Court judge to pay high-profile scientist Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles $205,000 in court costs.

A much-publicised case in 2023 concluded with a judge finding that the university had breached Wiles’ employment agreement, but not her freedom of expression. In making the ruling on costs, the judge noted the university had continued to insist there were “no winning parties” in the case.

‘Bold approach’

In a statement, a university spokeswoman said: “In all workplaces, there are people who may have different ideas.

“Collaborative leaders accept advice and earn respect by living the values of their organisation, but always do what is in the best interest of the whole institution.

“The Vice-Chancellor has demonstrated this during the course of her tenure, and her focus has always been on implementing the university’s vision and strategic plan, which was developed after extensive staff engagement.”

The statement said senior academic leaders had provided submissions about proposals throughout Freshwater’s tenure, “and many have urged her to take a bold approach”.

“Professor Freshwater has focused on excellence across all that the university does – student experience, producing problem-solving graduates equipped for a rapidly changing world and providing the right environment for world-leading research. In achieving that, she has been backed by a strong team of supporters, [the] council and executive leadership team who have contributed to this mission."

Asked why Freshwater was leaving early in her second term, the spokeswoman said: “Her tenure has been punctuated by the loss of both parents in a single year, which has made her reflect on her priorities.

“She will end her time with the university after serving more than six years. The role of a vice-chancellor is a demanding one, which is reflected in the reduced tenure of many. Six years is now considered a long period to lead a top-100 university.”

Freshwater will remain in the role until early next year.

She was New Zealand’s third-highest-paid chief executive in the public service or a Crown entity in 2023-24, with a salary of $766,000.

‘Much to be proud of’

Chancellor Cecila Tarrant said Freshwater had successfully guided the university through a swift transition to online teaching during the pandemic, enabling domestic students and those overseas to continue their studies.

Under Freshwater’s leadership, the university had much to be proud of.

“Including its global positioning as a top-100 university (QS 65 and of course the top-20 positioning in the impact rankings) in an increasingly competitive environment, our ongoing solid financials despite the uncertainty we now face nationally and globally; our increased domestic and international student numbers, and, in particular, the significant growth in postgraduate students as per the 2030 University Strategy.”

The University of Auckland was New Zealand’s top-rated higher education institution in the 2024 Times Higher Education rankings.

But it fell out of the top 150 for the first time since 2020 and was ranked joint 152nd after dropping two places from 2023.

