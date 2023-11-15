Dr Natalie Netzler (pictured), of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Hauā (Māori) and Moto'otua (Samoa) descent, has won the 2023 Cranwell Medal alongside Chris Puli'uvea.

Dr Natalie Netzler (pictured), of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Hauā (Māori) and Moto'otua (Samoa) descent, has won the 2023 Cranwell Medal alongside Chris Puli'uvea.

Dr Natalie Netzler is a recipient of the Cranwell Medal for excellence in communicating research and information to Māori communities during Covid-19

Netzler, of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Hauā (Māori) and Moto’otua (Samoa) descent, has won the 2023 Cranwell Medal alongside Chris Puli’uvea.

In the face of a global health crisis, Netzler, a senior lecturer and virologist at the university’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, has emerged as a pivotal figure, demonstrating the power of community and science in unity.

Netzler’s award recognises her stance to safeguard the wellbeing of Māori and Pacific populations, through clear and empathetic communication about the Covid-19 virus and vaccinations.

The medal is shared with collaborator and doctoral candidate Chris Puli’uvea, who is in the final stages of his PhD, and is a lecturer at Auckland University of Technology. He is passionate about improving the health of Māori and Pacific peoples by gaining a better understanding of how genes may influence immune responses.

The medal honours the pair’s exceptional commitment to demystifying science for the public, particularly Māori and Pacific communities.

“To receive this recognition is such a nice surprise — both Chris and I are truly humbled,” Netzler said.

Natalie Netzler and Chris Pulivea won the 2023 Cranwell Medal for excellence.

The work was rigorous, encompassing continuous consultations and the orchestration of over 60 online fono or events. Netzlers and Puli’uvea’s approach, blending scientific acumen with cultural awareness, broke down complex information into relatable narratives, fostering trust and understanding in communities that are traditionally marginalised by the health system.

“To see the engagement and everyone’s willingness to learn was encouraging for us to keep going. Many times we had to extend Q&A time just to ensure we’d cover everything and give our Māori and Pacific whānau confidence in their decisions. It was a privileged position to be in.”

The pair’s dedication extended beyond digital realms, with voluntary participation at vaccination clinics, exemplifying the potential of community-led health initiatives.

Netzler’s innovative methods in communication — using humour, visuals, and storytelling— proved essential in overcoming misinformation and ensuring Māori and Pacific whānau could make informed health decisions.

“I want to emphasise the example Chris set as well, he is a tireless advocate for his community and provided immense support to me throughout this time.”

With the support of her family and especially her husband and young daughter, Netzler’s commitment remains unwavering as she continues her research into antivirals, including an exciting new study into traditional Samoan medicines.

“I study viruses, I grow them, and then I find drugs to kill them,” she says.

“I screen different drugs to try and find potential antivirals and the idea is to have one drug for lots of bugs.”

“At the moment, I’ve got a really exciting collaboration starting, an all-Pacific female-led study, looking at traditional Samoan medicines. The aim is to screen them for antiviral activities which so far is looking very promising.”

This article was first published in University of Auckland news and republished with permission.