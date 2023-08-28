Auckland University building evacuated to remove explosive materials

The University of Auckland Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. Photo / Natalie Slade

Auckland University’s medical sciences building has been evacuated after a “hazardous substance” was reported to emergency services.

An Auckland University spokesperson said it was facilitating the removal “of unwanted chemicals from laboratories in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences”.

This included picric acid, which was the most widely used military explosive in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“Given the highly volatile nature of this substance in some states, the faculty contacted Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) for support in its removal,” the spokesperson said.

“FENZ advised the evacuation of faculty buildings as a precaution while the substance was safely removed.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the scene in the Medical Sciences building at 1.42pm after reports of the hazardous substance.

There were four fire trucks, including a hazardous materials command unit on site.

Police and FENZ cordoned off a portion of the Domain across the road to ensure the safety of all those involved, a police spokesperson said.

The task was completed at around 4pm, and the buildings have reopened.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



