Auckland truckie caught driving nearly seven times over alcohol limit

Auckland police have caught a truck driver travelling across the city’s motorway network who was found to be more than seven times the legal alcohol limit.

On Thursday around 3.15pm, police received a report of a truck struggling to stay in its lane on the Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20.

Auckland motorways manager Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham said the truck was travelling north, through the Waterview Tunnel, and transporting a car.

“The driving was so poor that the truck scraped the wall on more than one occasion,” Cunningham said.

“Police soon caught up with the driver as he travelled on to the Northwestern Motorway, on SH16.

“Our staff were extremely concerned by his behaviour as when he was signalled to stop, he brought the truck to a stop in live lanes during peak traffic.”

Eventually, the truck moved to the side of the motorway.

Police spoke with this driver, and he was taken to Henderson Police Station where he underwent a breath screening process, Cunningham said.

The 38-year-old driver returned a breath alcohol result of 1872 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit for a driver aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The man’s actions could have resulted in serious injuries to himself or the wider public, Cunningham said.

“It’s extremely concerning that people are continuing to make poor and reckless decisions such as this.

“Driving a heavy vehicle, or any vehicle for that matter, while under the influence of alcohol is a dangerous mix.”

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on July 31 on a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol.

Cunningham thanked those who reported the poor driving.

“If there is one positive here, it is that someone reported the behaviour so we could remove the risk from our roads.”

Police said if you see unsafe driving behaviour, or someone is in immediate danger, please call 111 as soon as possible.

People can also report matters after the fact by calling police on 105 or *555.

