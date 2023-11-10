Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Transport’s turbulent week includes four apologies, the latest to Mayor Wayne Brown

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has received an apology today from Auckland Transport over changes to Karangahape Rd. Photos / Dean Purcell, Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has received an apology today from Auckland Transport over changes to Karangahape Rd. Photos / Dean Purcell, Michael Craig

Auckland Transport has issued four apologies this week over changes to Karangahape Rd - the latest one to the mayor’s office today.

Last night, AT raised concerns about the Herald’s coverage of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand