The rubber roundabout in Waiuku that Gary Holmes believes is the model for a new raised crossing.

AT group manager for infrastructure project delivery, Mark Banfield, said the project was a response to safety concerns.

Pedestrian surveys showed dozens of unaccompanied children walked through Queen St, George St, Mellsop Ave, and Kent St on weekdays. The project had support from the local community.

AT planned to remove the existing zebra crossing at 118 Queen St, build a raised crossing at 120 Queen St, install a new footpath next to a skatepark and playground, new traffic islands with tactile pavers, new grass berms, signs and painted road markings.

Banfield said the raised crossing component was $65,000, with the multi-street safety and drainage upgrades making up the rest of the project costs.

“There have been some recent concerns raised by the Franklin Local Board and community members about the cost of the project, the time it will take to complete, along with our shared concerns about the disruption that the project will cause during construction.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the needs and concerns of our communities and balancing the disruption that comes with road construction projects against the safety and benefits they will deliver.”

Holmes claimed the has pointed to the trial of a rubber roundabout by the Waiuku Town Hall as a potentially cheaper and less disruptive alternative.

When the Australian rubber roundabout was installed in 2021, AT said it was cheaper than a concrete roundabout, and once it was stress-tested, it could be rolled out more widely across Auckland.

Banfield said said the raised crossing would be permanent - a temporary rubber device would need to be replaced within five years.

Franklin Local Board member Gary Holmes.

Holmes said a rubber raised crossing could be installed for less than $100,000 and take less than a day to complete. The raised crossing project is estimated to take 30 days.

“It’s time Auckland Transport stopped operating in a vacuum and started listening to common sense and embracing solutions that are better for ratepayers and better for communities,” he said.

Franklin councillor Andy Baker supported Holmes trying to find a cheaper solution for the project, saying the roundabout seemed to be working well.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.