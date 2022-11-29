Auckland Transport tells 475 residents their properties affected by $1.4b busway

An artist's impression of the Eastern Busway on Ti Rakau Drive between Pakuranga and Botany Town Centre. Photo / Auckland Transport

An artist's impression of the Eastern Busway on Ti Rakau Drive between Pakuranga and Botany Town Centre. Photo / Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport says 475 property owners along the planned $1.4 billion Eastern Busway have received letters saying their property is affected by the draft designation boundary.

In July the AT board said the busway between Pakuranga and Botany Town Centre will see a loss of more than 40 houses in the suburb of Burswood.

Shocked and upset residents have written to AT, MPs and even the Prime Minister seeking the project to be stalled, and are hoping a meeting tomorrow with AT will bring some answers.

The Herald understands the meeting will take place at the Puhinui Station at 4.15pm on Wednesday.

In July AT offered mental health support to those whose homes are being taken for the busway - the first time confidential counselling for mental health and wellbeing has been offered to support a community affected by one of its projects.

AT told residents late last year that the busway would be diverted off Ti Rakau Drive at the back of China Town and a mega Bunnings store into Burswood before winding back to Ti Rakau Drive.

However an AT spokeswoman said there was currently no funding to progress the project into the detailed design and construction phase.

“This means that currently no properties are required to be purchased by either AT or Waka Kotahi,” she said.

“The purchase of the properties tends to be approximately two to five years before construction starts, which is currently estimated in the next 10-15 years. The value of the homes will be determined at this time using fair market value as set out in the Public Works Act 1981.”

Resident Ali Shakir, who met with AT representatives earlier this month, had written a “formal demand” asking for the project to be stopped until its full impact could be investigated.

Shakir said he comes from a family of war survivors, and had an 80-year-old mother, and they were traumatised by the planned development.

In a letter to AT, he said: “When I urged you to make changes to spare us...you refused to listen and told me to ‘sacrifice for Auckland’. If this is not a shameful demonstration of double standards, I don’t know what is.”

The AT spokeswoman said properties on roads impacted include Te Irirangi Drive, Great South Rd, Ronwood Ave, Davies Ave, Manukau Station Rd, Lambie Drive, Cambridge Tce, Kenderdine Pl, Bridge St and Puhinui Rd.

“The route protection phase...is approximately 14.7km - of the broader 18kn project - which extends from Botany Town Centre in the vicinity of Haven Drive to Orrs Road in the Puhinui peninsula off SH20B,” she said.

“The project primarily involves the upgrade and widening of existing transport corridors to provide for a separated bus rapid transit corridor and high-quality walking and cycling facilities.”

She said as part of the project, SH20B is proposed to be widened to provide eastbound lanes to Auckland Airport, walking and cycling facilities and a ramp from SH20B onto SH20 for southbound traffic.

The Eastern Busway is a dedicated busway similar to the Northern Busway which includes new bus interchanges at Pakuranga and Botany and a flyover for vehicles at Pakuranga.

A total of nine bus rapid transit stations are proposed as part of the project, AT said.

Once built, it is expected to carry 30,000 people a day between the rapidly growing southeastern suburbs and the rail network at Panmure.

The final decision on the project has not yet been made, AT said, and the proposed designation will be subject to the Resource Management Act process led by Auckland Council.

“This will provide a formal opportunity for people to make a submission and present at a hearing,” said the AT spokeswoman.

"We are continuing to engage with stakeholders including Botany Town Centre and landowners, including Mr Shakir himself."












