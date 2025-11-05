Auckland Transport has made a number of proposals to change parking in Ponsonby. Photo / Michael Craig
Auckland Transport is looking to change parking in Ponsonby, including the introduction of paid parking on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The key reason for the changes is to meet high demand for on-street parking during the day and evening, Auckland Transport (AT) said.
There are three key proposals thathave been put forward, the first being the introduction of paid parking on streets near Ponsonby Rd in an attempt to improve parking turnover and access to local businesses.
The parks would cost $2.50 an hour for the first two hours.
The second proposal would mix things up in the evenings, with paid parking extended from 6pm to 9pm on Thursdays to Saturdays in busy streets within the central part of Ponsonby.
The final main proposal is to extend the current resident parking zone to include Kelmarna Ave and Buller St in order to prevent commuter parking from limiting access for residents.
“Around 20,000 vehicles travel along Ponsonby Road every day and many drivers are also looking to park on the road, or as close to it as possible, including during the evening,” AT’s group manager of transport network, planning and policy Andrew McGill said.
“There are more than 60 businesses along Ponsonby Road that are open in the evening too and I’m sure their owners would appreciate more parking spaces for their customers.”
Meal deliveries are something that McGill wants to improve along Ponsonby Rd too, with 10-minute pick-up and drop-off spaces being proposed, alongside a plan to tackle e-scooters in the area.
“AT wants to introduce specific spaces for e-scooters to be gathered together for use on Ponsonby Road.
“These e-scooter corrals should end the scooter free-for-all that is currently blighting footpaths.”
Over 12,000 parking infringements have been issued on Ponsonby Rd so far this year and it is consistently in the top three roads in Auckland for parking infringements, while adjacent residential streets are starting to see their numbers rise.
“This tells us timed and paid parking spaces are not being used fairly,” AT’s head of transport, parking and compliance Rick Bidgood said.
“Parking is not only about staying, but also about moving people and goods fairly.
“Let’s be community-wise, respect that others may want to use the space as well.
“We welcome these proposed parking changes and believe they will have a meaningful effect on making parking in Ponsonby fairer and more accessible for all.”
Proposed parking changes for Ponsonby
Extend paid parking from 6pm to 9pm on Thursdays to Saturdays in busy streets within the central part of Ponsonby, including parts of Ponsonby Rd, Richmond Rd and Rose Rd and Tole St, O’Neill St, Pember Reeves St, Summer St, Vermont St, Lincoln St, Norfolk St, Douglas St, Brown St, Anglesea St, Mackelvie St, Pollen St and Picton St.
Convert some time-restricted parking to paid parking in high-demand streets, including parts of Richmond Rd and Tole St, O’Neill St, Pember Reeves St, Summer St, Vermont St, Lincoln St, Norfolk St, Douglas St, Brown St, Fitzroy St, Anglesea St and Picton St.
Convert parallel parking to angle parking on Fitzroy St and Brown St, creating extra parking spaces.
Extend the resident parking zone to include Kelmarna Avenue and Buller St, to prevent commuter parking from limiting access for residents.
Introduce paid parking at the Margaret St off-street carpark due to high demand for parking throughout the day.
New 10-minute pick-up/drop off spaces at key locations along Ponsonby Rd for ride-share vehicles and general use.
New evening general loading zones (6pm–10pm) at Vermont St and Brown St, near their intersection with Ponsonby Rd. These loading zones can also be used by food-delivery vehicles.
Allow general loading (including food delivery) at the two existing loading zones at 252 and 346 Ponsonby Rd from 6pm to 6am. These loading zones would remain for goods vehicles between 6am and 6pm.
Allow general loading (including food delivery) at 57 Mackelvie St all times.
A new mobility space on Brown St near 146 Ponsonby Rd and improve signage and road markings for existing spaces at 50 & 56 Pollen St and Vermont St.
New motorcycle parking for 1 Richmond Rd and 39 Brown St.
New bicycle racks at Albany Rd, Wanganui Ave, Ardmore Rd (near Jervois Rd), Vermont St (near Ponsonby Rd) and Brown St (near Fitzroy St).
Dedicated e-scooter parking for rental scooters at intersections along Ponsonby Rd, including Pompallier Terrace, Ponsonby Terrace, Tole St, Summer St, Franklin Rd, Lincoln St, Anglesea St, Richmond Rd, Picton St, Pollen St, Hepburn St, Crummer Rd, College Hill and Douglas St.
More scooter parking for Brown St, Williamson Ave (near Domino’s Pizza) and 33 Ponsonby Rd.
New bus stops on Curran St and Shelly Beach Rd near Tweed St to improve connectivity for people travelling to/from the North Shore, St Marys Bay, Ponsonby, Karangahape Rd and Newmarket.
A clearway near 100 College Hill during peak times (7-9am and 4-6pm) Monday to Friday to improve travel times for buses.