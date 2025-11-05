The second proposal would mix things up in the evenings, with paid parking extended from 6pm to 9pm on Thursdays to Saturdays in busy streets within the central part of Ponsonby.

The final main proposal is to extend the current resident parking zone to include Kelmarna Ave and Buller St in order to prevent commuter parking from limiting access for residents.

“Around 20,000 vehicles travel along Ponsonby Road every day and many drivers are also looking to park on the road, or as close to it as possible, including during the evening,” AT’s group manager of transport network, planning and policy Andrew McGill said.

“There are more than 60 businesses along Ponsonby Road that are open in the evening too and I’m sure their owners would appreciate more parking spaces for their customers.”

Meal deliveries are something that McGill wants to improve along Ponsonby Rd too, with 10-minute pick-up and drop-off spaces being proposed, alongside a plan to tackle e-scooters in the area.

“AT wants to introduce specific spaces for e-scooters to be gathered together for use on Ponsonby Road.

“These e-scooter corrals should end the scooter free-for-all that is currently blighting footpaths.”

Most of the proposed changes apply to Ponsonby Rd and the surrounding residential streets. Photo / Auckland Transport

Over 12,000 parking infringements have been issued on Ponsonby Rd so far this year and it is consistently in the top three roads in Auckland for parking infringements, while adjacent residential streets are starting to see their numbers rise.

“This tells us timed and paid parking spaces are not being used fairly,” AT’s head of transport, parking and compliance Rick Bidgood said.

“Parking is not only about staying, but also about moving people and goods fairly.

“Let’s be community-wise, respect that others may want to use the space as well.

“We welcome these proposed parking changes and believe they will have a meaningful effect on making parking in Ponsonby fairer and more accessible for all.”

Proposed parking changes for Ponsonby