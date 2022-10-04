Auckland Transport is currently 471 bus drivers short. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport, Environment Canterbury, and Greater Wellington Regional Council say immigration settings need to be urgently reviewed to address the country's bus driver shortage.

The chairpersons of the three organisations have penned a joint letter to Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

"As you will be aware, we continue to face chronic bus driver shortages across New Zealand, leading to multiple recurring service cancellations," the trio said last month.

"We believe that these shortages demonstrate an underlying gap in our New Zealand workforce, and therefore we must provide for overseas drivers to help meet our current and future demand."

The letter was proactively released by Wellington's regional council.

Wellington is currently about 100 drivers short, and it's estimated at least 300 new drivers will be needed over the next 10 years to plug the current shortfall and meet growing patronage projections.

One bus operator - NZ Bus - has lost 25 drivers over the course of four months, leaving it 60 drivers short as of September.

A driver who spoke to the Herald on the condition of anonymity said: "It's definitely the most stressful it's ever been".

Auckland Transport is currently 471 drivers short from its full complement of 2297 drivers.

Endless bus cancellations have infuriated commuters in both cities at a time when the Government is trying to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging mode shift.

Wellington and Auckland councils have moved to top-up drivers pay to establish a base rate of $27 per hour.

But without access to a larger bus driver labour pool, these good efforts will not allay the workforce shortage, the three organisations said.

"Minister, we ask that you urgently review all means within our immigration settings to allow us to recruit the drivers that we need to meet demand and to deliver truly sustainable public transport services across New Zealand."

Wood told the Herald there were currently challenges recruiting bus drivers in many cities around New Zealand.

This has been driven by a contracting system that forced operators to lower drivers' pay and conditions in order to compete commercially, Wood said.

"Our Government recognises that improving the conditions of drivers will make it easier to recruit and retain the workforce, allowing frequent and reliable bus services."

He said the Government has already moved ahead with reforms to the public transport operating model, as well as introducing Fair Pay Agreements, and has set aside $61 million in this year's Budget to improve terms and conditions for drivers.

Wood hinted the Government was also working on a new plan to address the nationwide shortage, saying "developments" would be confirmed in the next month.