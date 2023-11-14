Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Auckland trains are cancelled and delayed after a freight train problem which has caused issues across the network.

Auckland Transport said passengers should expect delays and cancellations to the Southern, Eastern and Western line train services this morning.

Expect delays & cancellations to the Southern, Eastern & Western line train services, due to a Kiwirail freight train issue. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yu4qCQKHLk — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 14, 2023

It said a Kiwirail freight train issue was at the centre of this morning’s disruption.

Passengers have been left waiting in stationary trains midway through their morning journey.

One passenger travelling on the Southern line from Homai to Britomart told the Herald that the train she was travelling on came to a halt just outside Parnell while delays were resolved.

The train had since been permitted to complete its journey into the downtown Auckland station.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.

More to come.